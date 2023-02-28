scorecardresearch
Farhad Samji on 'Pop Kaun': Idea was to create a family binge-watch for all

The popular screenwriter and director Farhad Samji, who is known for films such as 'Golmaal Returns', 'Housefull 2 and 3', 'Golmaal Again', is all set to entertain the audience with his next comedy, 'Pop Kaun'.

By News Bureau
The director spoke about his upcoming comedy series which he has created for viewers of all age groups.

He said: “After creating multiple movies in the comedy space, I wanted to explore a different format with this genre and bring all the legends of comedy together. With ‘Pop Kaun’ coming soon, the idea was to create a fun family binge-watch show for audiences across generations.”

Produced by Yam Productions, this series will bring some interesting and hilarious stories for the audience and those who want to relax by watching comedy dramas. According to the director, it will surely tickle their funny bones.

On the work front, Farhad is also known for directing films like ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Entertainment’, ‘Baby Come Naa’, and the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

‘Pop Kaun’ will be streaming soon on Disney+Hotstar.

