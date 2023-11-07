scorecardresearch
Neil Nitin Mukesh: Film stars are struggling, OTT stars moving forward

Film star Neil Nitin Mukesh, who will soon be seen as a judge on a mentor-based fashion reality show ‘Glam Fame’, said actors are struggling in films, but OTT stars are getting more and more work.

The actor, who was last seen in the film ‘Bypass Road’ in 2019, will soon appear as a mentor along with actressesSunny Leone and Esha Deol in the reality show that promises to fulfill the dreams of aspiring models all across the country.

In a candid conversation, the actor spoke about the show, his experience, changing trends of OTT and much more.

In today’s world, when OTT is ruling the world, how the show will help the contestants, he said: “Today is the time of OTT. So many shows are coming on OTT, we are watching the trend. We film stars are struggling and OTT stars are progressing and moving forward. Today everyone wants to be on the platform where they can reach a larger audience. If the contestants are able to connect with any casting director or director, it can definitely change their lives.”

Talking about the show ‘Glam Fame’ he said: “I am very excited for the show. It is one show which will encourage the youth who want to make a career in the fashion industry. There are some big names who will be mentoring these aspiring youth.

“I am coming as a judge in the show but I don’t see myself as a judge. I will be a friend or a brother to the contestants. Whatever I have learnt from my mistakes and experiences, I would try to share with everyone who participates in the show.”

Produced by Whatever Productions and Krishna Kunj Production, the series ‘Glam Fame’ will release soon on JioCinema.

