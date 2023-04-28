scorecardresearch
For a story set in school, Simran Sharma's 'Staffroom' is 'a breath of fresh air'

Simran Sharma, who started her work as a child artiste and was seen in projects like ‘Hum Chaar’, ‘Oka Chinna Family Story’, ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’ and Imtiaz Ali’s short film ‘Eyes for You’, will next be seen essaying an English teacher in the web series ‘Staffroom’.

The actress spoke about her role and experience working in the show.

She said: “I am playing the role of Pranali, the new English teacher in school. Teaching is her passion and she really enjoys her job. She is also like that one teacher we all had in school that students would crush! She’s navigating her way through a new job in the series and exploring her equation with different characters in it. As the show begins, the audience gets introduced to the Staffroom along with Pranali and see it through her eyes.”

Talking about how she prepared for the role she said: “‘Staffroom’ is a simple and heartwarming show. It’s like an escape from the vicious world, it’s a very positive take on life. And sometimes the simpler something is the more difficult it becomes to figure if we are doing it right. So to be sure, we prepared by doing several readings and rehearsals with the whole cast under the director’s guidance. I think the audience will be able to sense the sincerity in each of our characters and the way we have played them. It was a fun exercise when we all sat down to discuss and refer to our experiences with our teachers from when we were in school.”

Describing her experience working in the show, she said: “Working on ‘Staffroom’ was extremely fun. Each one of the co-actors and crew members were a delight to work with! The direction team led by our director Happie sir were always up to clarify things, discuss and even take our feedback. My co-actors Tushar Pandey, Srishti Dixit, Sanchay Goswami and Nikhil Verma and I have become like a bunch of friends and have a blast both working and hanging out together.”

“And there was so much I got to learn from our senior co-actors like Rakesh Srivastava sir, Apara Mehta ma’am, Anjuman Saxena ma’am and our beloved late Shahnawaz sir. His unfortunate demise a few months ago came as a shock to us all.”

Lastly, she shared: “As a child we were always curious about what goes on inside the staffroom when the students aren’t around. There was a certain mystery around it. So far we have seen many shows that are set in schools that focus on classrooms and the students’ lives.”

“‘Staffroom’ comes in as a breath of fresh air doing just the opposite, it shows you what goes on inside a staffroom, the banter, the jokes, the emotions and equations among teachers. It shows us that our beloved teachers we put on pedestals to the extent that they start to seem like an entity not fully human are in fact very human,” she concluded.

