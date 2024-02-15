HomeOTTNews

For Alia Bhatt, coming on-board for ‘Poacher’ is a culmination of many factors

Alia Bhatt, shared that her decision to be a part of the streaming show ‘Poacher’ was a culmination of many factors.

By Agency News Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt_pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in the Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’, shared that her decision to be a part of the streaming show ‘Poacher’ was a culmination of many factors.

The actress, who serves as the executive producer on the show, spoke to the media on Thursday on the sidelines of the trailer launch of ‘Poacher’. She shared the stage with actors Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Roshan Mathew, the show’s creator and director Richie Mehta and Prime Video executives.

Talking about her decision to serve as the executive producer of the show, Alia said: “I can’t point to just one thing that led me to become a part of this show as an executive producer. It’s many things put together that appealed to me like the brilliant narrative sketched by Richie, his hard work in terms of flawless research, a stellar cast of some of the best actors of the country put together and of course the potential impact of the show on the audience.”

She further mentioned: “Richie and the team including the actor have done such an amazing job that I teared up watching the series and it deeply impacted me. There are many scenes in the show which I can’t speak about right now but, my sister and I exchanged notes on scenes and these 3-4 scenes really stood out for us.”

‘Poacher’ will drop on Prime Video on February 23.

Previous article
Nimisha Sajayan, Dibyendu unravel biggest ivory poaching ring in ‘Poacher’ trailer
Next article
Manisha Rani credits sister Sarika as life's biggest support system
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US