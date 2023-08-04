scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Francis Lawrence opens up on casting Rachel Zegler in 5th 'The Hunger Games' movie

Francis Lawrence, the director of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', has opened up on his choice to cast Rachel Zegler as Lucy in the film.

By Agency News Desk
Francis Lawrence opens up on casting Rachel Zegler in 5th 'The Hunger Games' movie
Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in The Hunger Games- The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes _ pic courtesy imdb

Francis Lawrence, the director of the fifth installment of the cult-favorite ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, has opened up on his choice to cast Rachel Zegler as Lucy in the film. He also spoke about the four-hour meeting between the two.

The film is a dystopian science fiction action thriller film with screenplay written by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It is based on the 2020 novel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins’.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer and Tom Blythe.

Talking about casting Rachel Zegler, Francis Lawrence said, “I mean, you know, the thing is, she’s one of the most talented young actresses out there right now. But, you know, the character of Lucy Gray is a really tricky one, right? Because she’s a mercurial character”.

He further mentioned, “So she’s emotional, but she’s also damaged, and she’s lived quite a lot more honestly than the character of Snow has. But she also has to be a fantastic singer. And you know, Rachel’s a phenomenal singer. And so, yeah, we sat down and talked about the character and talked about the books and just had a fantastic meeting.”

Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures will release ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ in theatres in India on November 17.

Pic. Sourceimdb
12
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jackie Chan’s stunt coordinator Andy Long appointed for ‘Commando’ series
Next article
Ahead of ODI World Cup, Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh skipper; to miss Asia Cup due to back injury
This May Also Interest You
News

Beyond the binary: Five films, shows that spotlight the other gender

News

Syed Raza Ahmed reveals how his 'secret talent' helped him ace his role

Sports

World Archery Championships: Indian women's compound team clinches historic gold medal

Sports

England batter Alex Hales announces retirement from international cricket with immediate effect

News

Huma Qureshi on ‘Tarla’: ‘Renu Dalal said you remind me of my mother’

Feature

Mukesh: The singer who was the voice of the proletariat

Technology

Data protection bill to make India a trusted innovation partner for world: Nasscom

Sports

Durand Cup: Historic day for Kokrajhar as Bodoland FC take on Rajasthan United in opener

Sports

India, West Indies fined for maintaining slow over-rate in first T20I

Technology

SC dismisses OPPO’s challenge to HC order directing it to pay 23% of India sales to Nokia

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves, channeling her inner Barbie in a pink bikini.

News

Sinead O'Connor's body handed over to relatives after autopsy

Fashion and Lifestyle

Suhana Khan looks fabulous in a blue saree; Check out here

Technology

Microsoft testing HDR background support on Windows 11

Sports

Ahead of ODI World Cup, Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh skipper; to miss Asia Cup due to back injury

News

Jackie Chan’s stunt coordinator Andy Long appointed for ‘Commando’ series

Sports

Nice to see a bat in Kane Williamson's hand, but not at level yet to play internationally, says Gary Stead

News

Malvika Raaj, young Poo from 'K3G', is set to tie the knot with long-time partner

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US