‘From co-stars to brothers an incredible journey,’ says Anuj Duhan on Ishaan Khatter

Actor Anuj Singh Duhan, who is seen in the war film ‘Pippa’, has opened up on his camaraderie with lead star Ishaan Khatter, sharing how the two bonded well on the sets, adding they even shared the rooms.

‘Pippa’ is not only earning praise for its compelling storyline, but is also gaining attention for the remarkable on-screen chemistry and friendship between Ishan and Anuj.

In the film, Ishan takes on the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, while Anuj portrays Lt Tejinder Singh Sidhu. The duo underwent intensive joint training at army camps, a commitment that has undeniably translated into a powerful on-screen brotherhood.

From shared workouts to a mutual love for music, the camaraderie between the two actors extends beyond the confines of the film set.

Talking about his experience working with Ishan, Anuj said: “Ishan and I bonded really well on sets, we even shared the room. Having a workout partner was great and infact we had very gruelling training sessions at army camps.”

“Post shoots, Ishan always had his boom box with a playlist that truly rocked. We all connected with the music. I used to be an admirer of his fun and quirky nature, enjoying his dance videos on Instagram,” he shared.

Anuj added: “Little did I anticipate that I would eventually share screen space with him. Transitioning from co-stars to brothers has been an incredible journey, and working alongside him was truly amazing.”

‘Pippa’ is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history, the ‘Battle of Garibpur’, during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, that was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence.

The film features Ishaan as the real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. The movie is based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’ by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan and Ravinder Randhawa.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, it is streaming on Prime Video.