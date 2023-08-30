scorecardresearch
Gagan Dev Riar says he perceived Abdul Karim Telgi's character as Robinhood

Gagan Dev Riar, who will be essaying Abdul Karim Telgi in streaming show ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’, shared that he perceived the character as Robinhood.

By Agency News Desk
Gagan Dev Riar _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Gagan Dev Riar, who will be soon seen essaying the role of convicted Indian counterfeiter Abdul Karim Telgi in the upcoming streaming show ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’, has shared that he perceived the character as Robinhood.

He also shared that he was advised by the show’s creative director Hansal Mehta to not to read the book on which the story and the character is based.

Gagan said: “Hansal sir told me not to read the book on which the story and the character is based or even the media stories on Abdul Karim Telgi because that would affect my process of understanding the character. He asked me to stick to the script.”

The reason behind the same is that the character from its own point of view is very honest and that honesty needed to reflect in Gagan’s performance because for Abdul, he himself is a hero.

Gagan said: “I’m sure jab unhone bhi start kiya hoga toh wo villain nahi the, unki family ko kya kya nahi mila ya kya dukh dard jhele unhone. Wo toh baad mein jaake wo economical system ke liye problem ban gaye. Why he deceived the system, I also wanted to understand this. Hence, I stuck to the script and positioned this character in my mind as Robinhood.”

‘Scam 2003’ is set to stream on Sony LIV from September 1.

Agency News Desk
Entertainment Today

