‘Gen V’ gears up for Season 2 with plenty of blood, gore, dark comedy

The superhero-satire series ‘Gen V’, which is a spin-off on hit streaming series ‘The Boys’, has announced that it will officially be releasing a second season of the series. Filled with blood, gore, and darkly comical satire, the new season has all that people have come to expect from both ‘The Boys’ and ‘Gen V’.

A freshman take on the dark and chaotically violent world of ‘The Boys’, the series finds a new generation of supes from Vought which is titled ‘Gen V’.

They are so titled because this is a new generation of superhero kids from Godolkin University, a prestigious superhero training school run by the shady and corrupt Vought corporation who manufactures the serum known as Compound V which makes the ‘supes’ super.

The series incorporates certain elements of the coming-of-age genre though goes way beyond that. While these super kids party hard and engage in hedonistic acts, there are many who are trying to discover themselves while facing literally explosive situations.

Vying for popularity and good grades, the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved, so as the kids become the new super generation of Vought, they must also decide how to use their powers. What these super-powered kids have to decide is whether to plan to be Vought’s brand of supes, or actual heroes.

Showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke said: “We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of ‘Gen V’. These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same!

“The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show,” they added.

‘Gen V Season 1’ cast includes actors Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi in pivotal roles.

The show also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from ‘The Boys’.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners. In addition, they executive produce the series alongside Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr.

The series began its eight-episode run on September 29, and will conclude with an epic season finale on November 3. The series, produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film, streams on Prime Video.