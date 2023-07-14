scorecardresearch
Genelia Deshmukh is the first actress I approached, was lucky: ‘Trial Period’ director

'Trial Period' director Aleya Sen has spoken about the film and why she chose actress Genelia Deshmukh and the other cast members for the project.

By Agency News Desk
She said: “Trial Period holds a very special place in my heart. As a filmmaker, I like to explore the unconventional dynamics of human relationships. ‘Father on Rent’ as an idea germinated from the perspective of a no-filter thinking Gen Alpha kid, who makes an unexpected demand, turning his mother’s world upside down. The film has a quirky take on the complexities of imperfect families in today’s society.”

Chrome Pictures showcases an endearing tale of unconventional family bond with its upcoming film, ‘Trial Period’, which will premiere on July 21.

Written and directed by Aleya Sen, the film boasts of a stellar cast of Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul, in the lead, with Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadda, Gajraj Rao, and Zidane Braz in significant roles.

‘Trial Period’ showcases an emotional rollercoaster as it unravels the love and complexities of modern imperfect families.

Sen added: “Genelia is the first actress I approached and I was lucky, with both Genelia and Manav. In addition to the unorthodox lead pairing, I was excited to work with a great ensemble cast that includes the likes of Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, and last but not the least, Zidane.”

She added: “I am hoping that the film stirs a multitude of emotions amongst its viewers and changes the narrative of the ‘traditional Indian family’. We at Chrome Pictures wholeheartedly welcome the audience to enjoy this family entertainer with their loved ones on JioCinema.”

The film follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia Deshmukh, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days.

