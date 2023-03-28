scorecardresearch
'GoT' star Lena Headey to feature in OTT series 'The Abandons'

Hollywood actress Lena Headey of 'Game of Thrones' fame is set to star in Kurt Sutter's upcoming Netflix series 'The Abandons'.

By News Bureau
'GoT' star Lena Headey to feature in OTT series 'The Abandons' pic courtesy twitter

The Western series was ordered at Netflix in October 2022. The official series description states: “As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out.”

“These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law,” reports ‘Variety’.

Headey will play Fiona, described as “a strong, devout matriarch who, unable to have her own children, took in four orphans to create her own family. Driven by a higher purpose – and a strong-willed Irish temper – her faith and love for her family trump all.”

Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister on the global hit HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’, for which she earned five Emmy nominations.

Headey’s other notable past roles include starring in films like ‘300’, ‘Dredd’ and ‘Pride and Prejudice and Zombies’ as well as shows like ‘Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles’. She is also set to appear in upcoming projects like ‘White House Plumbers’ at HBO.

‘Variety’ further states that Netflix has given ‘The Abandons’ a 10-episode order. Kurt Sutter created the show and will serve as showrunner and executive producer under his SutterInk production banner.

Emmy Grinwis will also executive produce. Stephen Surjik will serve as director and executive producer, while Otto Bathurst will direct the first episode and executive produce.

