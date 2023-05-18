scorecardresearch
Gully cricket saga 'Kacchey Limbu' to start streaming from May 19

Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra starrer Kacchey Limbu, will stream on Jio Cinema from May 19.

‘Kacchey Limbu’, starring Radhika Madan, Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra starrer Kacchey Limbu, will stream on Jio Cinema from May 19.

Sharing the first-look poster, the official handle of Jio Studios wrote: “Yahan par kacchey limbu bhi bade pakke shot maarenge! Watch Kacchey Limbu on 19th May, exclusively on #JioCinema.”

Helmed by Shubham Yogi, ‘Kacchey Limbu’ is a slice-of-life story that celebrates the bond between siblings while exploring the challenges of balancing the pursuit of one’s passion with familial expectations.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 (TIFF). It was followed by screenings at the World Film Festival of Bangkok and International Film Festival of Kerala.

Set in Mumbai, the film chronicles the life of siblings who find themselves on opposing gully cricket teams. As they strive hard to balance their familial loyalty with the pursuit of their passions, they embark on a journey that reveals the unbreakable bond of sibling love.

Produced by Jio Studios and Mango People Media, the film co-produced by Pranjal Khandhdiya and Neha Anand will drop on JioCinema on May 19.

