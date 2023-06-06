scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Guneet Monga Kapoor says 'Kathal' an effort to speak about absurdity of our reality

Guneet Monga Kapoor has shared that her film 'Kathal', which stars Sanya Malhotra, is an effort to speak about the absurdity of our reality.

By Agency News Desk

Oscar winner Guneet Monga Kapoor has shared that her latest film ‘Kathal’, which stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead, is an effort to speak about the absurdity of our reality. The film is a satirical comedy about a local politician whose prized jackfruits go missing and a young police officer (played by Sanya) is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself.

The story is inspired by similar real-life incidents that have happened in the past, like an IAS Officer that cut practice sessions at a Delhi stadium short so that he could walk his dog.

Guneet Monga Kapoor, who has co-produced the film, said, “When Yashowardhan Mishra (director) and Ashok Mishra (the writer) approached us with the idea of ‘Kathal’, Achin and I instantly knew this was a project Sikhya Entertainment could voice and lead. We made ‘Kathal’ with the hope of speaking about the absurdity of our reality, and with the headlines we’re seeing now, it’s all the more validating that sometimes reality is stranger than fiction.”

The movie also stars Anant V. Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, and Neha Saraf, in prominent roles.

Director Yashowardhan Mishra said, “‘Kathal’ is a colourful bouquet of the bizarre that we see all around us nowadays. We wanted to make a sharp social satire which gently nudges the audiences towards critical thinking about the world we live in.”

He added, “It’s been really rewarding seeing the response and love for this quirky film of ours, and it’s been an honour being able to tell this peculiar story based on true-ish events”.

‘Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery’, produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is streaming on Netflix.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zoom's new feature to give AI summaries of meetings you've missed
Next article
Apple iPadOS 17 offers redesigned Lock Screen, interactive widgets & more
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple iPadOS 17 offers redesigned Lock Screen, interactive widgets & more

Technology

Zoom's new feature to give AI summaries of meetings you've missed

Health & Lifestyle

Covid mRNA vax safe, has no serious side effects in infants: Study

News

'Sairat' star Akash Thosar to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Bal Shivaji'

News

Prabhas seeks blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple

News

Ayushmann empowers LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh to turn entrepreneurs

News

Prateik Babbar pays tribute to mother Smita Patil, adds Patil to his name

News

Ileana D'Cruz & her 'baby nugget' enjoy soaking up some sun at beach

Technology

realme democratizes curved displays, breaks barriers for accessible premium phones

News

Emmy Rossum talks about playing Tom Holland's mom in 'The Crowded Room' while only being 10-yrs older

Fashion & Lifestyle

Elliot Page finds dating more 'fun' since his transition

News

Drew Barrymore says her words got twisted after reportedly wishing her mom dead

Sports

French Open: Zverev downs Dimitrov, to face Etcheverry in quarters

News

Al Pacino 'excited' to welcome fourth child after paternity test

Sports

Biggest challenge for me throughout my career with Australia has been fitting in: Usman Khawaja

Sports

Liverpool's Diaz returns to Colombia squad for friendlies

Technology

Google adding passkeys support to Workspace, Cloud

Technology

WhatsApp back after global outage

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US