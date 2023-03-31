scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Guneet Monga's 'Gutar Gu' is all about teenage love and its complications

Guneet Monga is all set to come up with another project 'Gutar Gu', which is all about teenage love and the issues that can affect their relationships.

By Glamsham Editorial
Guneet Monga's 'Gutar Gu' is all about teenage love and its complications
Ashlesha Thakur, Vishesh Bansal in Gutar Gu on Amazon miniTV _ pic courtesy yt

Amazon miniTV today released the trailer of its upcoming modern teen romance ‘Gutar Gu’, which captures the nuances, intricacies, and subtlety of young love. The series features Ashlesha Thakur (Ritu) and Vishesh Bansal (Anuj) in the lead wherein the two experience the dawn of first love and the challenges that come along. This six-episode series focuses on issues, and challenges that can uncover their notions and how it affects their relationship, while the intense parental pressure adds to their woes.

The trailer gives a glimpse of how the lives of the Gupt Gyaan duo – Ritu and Anuj, so different from each other yet get tangled together like grapevines. Witnessing teenage romance with an unexpected turn of events, their relationship gets more complicated and intense. It will be fascinating to see how their journey develops different shades of first love given their different perspectives and familial backgrounds. This coming-of-age drama, which is produced by Guneet Monga’s Oscar Winning Production House, Sikhya Productions, will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV starting on April 5.

Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising sharing his thoughts about the show said, “At Amazon miniTV our goal is to keep audiences entertained and present them with stories that warm up their heart. With Gutar Gu, we look to bring forth a light-hearted show about young love and give viewers the feeling of sweet nostalgia. It has been a delight and an honor to work with Sikhya Entertainment for this new-age romance show, which we’re certain will leave viewers spellbound.”

“First Loves are always very special and it’s time to relive them with us. After receiving unprecedented love for ‘Gupt Gyan’, we at Sikhya are super excited to work with Director Saqib Pandor, transforming our well-received short film into its own Web Series! “Gutar Gu” – a new chapter in the story of Ritu and Anuj, dives deep into the many ups and downs of teenage relationships – navigating strict parents, dating protocols, and the innocence and moments of first love,” said Guneet Monga, Producer, Sikhya Entertainment.

She further added, “There’s so much to relate to in this beautiful tale of Pehla Pyaar, and we’re incredibly excited for audiences to relive the nostalgia of young love with us.”

Previous article
CLOSE-IN: The curtain rises for Indian Premier League 2023 (IANS column)
Next article
'Tomdaya' in Mumbai: Tom Holland, Zendaya arrive for NMACC opening
This May Also Interest You
News

'Tomdaya' in Mumbai: Tom Holland, Zendaya arrive for NMACC opening

Sports

CLOSE-IN: The curtain rises for Indian Premier League 2023 (IANS column)

Sports

PCB denies talk of neutral venue for ODI World Cup 2023, confirms hosting India's matches in Asia Cup at neutral venue under discussion

News

Pooja Dey talks about being typecast in entertainment industry

News

Suniel Shetty says Bollywood helps Indian diaspora stay connected with their roots

News

Dior Fall 2023: Sonam Kapoor’s desi touch to her chic Dior outfit

News

After being offered to play protagonist, Aditi Shetty played negative lead in 'Dharmapatni'

Sports

Sri Lanka miss out on direct Cricket World Cup qualification after New Zealand loss

Sports

IPL 2023: Abhishek Porel and Sandeep Warrier named as replacements for Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra arrives in India with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie

Health & Lifestyle

Colorectal cancer: Gurugram hospital exhibits a 3D walkthrough colon

News

Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra wedding bells: Harrdy Sandhu congratulates his co-star

News

Shefali Shah admits she was too proud to ask for work!

News

Vidisha Srivastava just loves it when people call her ‘Anita Bhabhi’

News

Lakshmi Manchu savours Northern Lights, husky-sleigh rides in Finland

News

Donal Bisht plays clinical psychologist who’s herself vulnerable in ‘Tu Zakhm Hai 2’

News

Ed Sheeran 'wouldn't mind' showing up in a reality TV show

Lyrics

BLACKPINK – Flower Song Lyrics by Jisoo

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US