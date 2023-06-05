scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Harman Baweja was 'genuinely reluctant' to do the part in 'Scoop'

Harman Baweja, who has made a comeback on screen with Hansal Mehta's latest web show titled 'Scoop', said that he was reluctant to do the part.

By Agency News Desk
Harman Baweja was 'genuinely reluctant' to do the part in 'Scoop'
Harman Baweja in Hansal Mehta's Scoop _ pic courtesy yt

Writer, producer and actor Harman Baweja, who has made a comeback on screen with Hansal Mehta’s latest web show titled ‘Scoop’, said that he was reluctant to do the part. Harman portrays the role of JCP Shroff, who’s pivotal to the story. After being away from the screen for a decade, the actor has made a smashing return.

Overwhelmed with the response received Harman said: “What can I say, sometimes things are meant to happen. I was genuinely reluctant to do the part, I was busy writing-producing films but it’s hard to say no to a filmmaker like Hansal.”

“I’m elated with the response, and I’d like to thank all the critics and audiences who’ve shown their appreciation for my work.”

‘Scoop’ is a six-episode series that revolves around a spine-chilling murder case and uncovers a web involving the media, underworld and the Mumbai Police.

Apart from this gripping drama series, Harman Baweja is actively writing and producing films under his banner, Baweja Studios. From the Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film, ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ with Sanya Malhotra playing the lead to many more interesting projects lined up that are yet to be announced.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kangana Ranaut sports a ‘saggi phool’: ‘Even Indians don’t know about their heritage’
Next article
Nearly 4K people lost their jobs in US due to AI in May: Report
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC orders shifting of minor, who refused MTP, to children's home for safe delivery

Sports

Sakshi, Bajrang rejoin duties in Railways, refute claims of withdrawing from protest (Ld)

Technology

'Grant 'Make in India' policy benefit in tender': Antivirus developer's plea in Delhi HC

Health & Lifestyle

Indian nurses hoping to work in Ireland stuck in visa 'logjam': Report

Technology

Scientists find new type of cosmic threads in Milky Way

News

Hansal Mehta shares his 'cardinal rule' while crafting characters

News

'Starstruck' Amey Wagh calls Arshad Warsi a 'chameleon'

Sports

French Open: 'Clash we've been all waiting for', says Tsitsipas on quarterfinal showdown with Alcaraz

Sports

Vernacular gaming platform Winzo preparing to launch in Brazil

News

Steven Caple Jr on inclusivity in Hollywood: 'It opens the door more'

Technology

Android 14 may include advanced memory protection feature

Technology

Nearly 4K people lost their jobs in US due to AI in May: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut sports a ‘saggi phool’: ‘Even Indians don’t know about their heritage’

News

Akshay Kumar greeted with loud cheers in Delhi's Jama Masjid area

News

Ridhi Dogra, Barun Sobti's ideas of love clash in 'Badtameez Dil' trailer

News

Gufi Paintal created an identity with just one character: Raza Murad

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new calling button on iOS beta

Technology

Microsoft to require SMB signing by default in Windows 11

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US