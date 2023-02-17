scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Harshita Gaur says ‘Jehanabad’ has earned her respect as an actress

Harshita Gaur, whose show 'Jehanabad - Of Love & War' is gaining momentum, is chuffed with the kind of response the show has garnered.

By News Bureau
Harshita Gaur _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Harshita Gaur, whose show ‘Jehanabad – Of Love & War’ is gaining momentum on the streaming space, is chuffed with the kind of response the show has garnered. Harshita’s earlier show ‘Mirzapur’ commands a mind-boggling fan following courtesy the countless memes that it has given to the pop-culture.

The actress feels that while ‘Mirzapur’ brought her an unprecedented mass success, ‘Jehanabad’ has got her respect as an actress.

The actress said: “In terms of premise, ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Jehanabad’ may look similar but my characters in both these shows are poles apart. While ‘Mirzapur’ brought me mass success, I’m humbled with the kind of appreciation and the respect that I have got for my work in ‘Jehanabad’. I’m grateful to have both these shows in my filmography.”

She further spoke about how she approached her character of a college girl in the webseries. For the same, Harshita tapped into her younger self to ignite her creative impulses and craft the character.

She said: “I went back in time and worked around the character as to how I behaved during my college. After the narration, I decided to drop all my guards and tap into the vulnerable side of myself as a person because that’s how college students are: naive, vulnerable and feel a lot deeper than an older person. If something affected me, I would let it affect me in a natural way rather than me trying to erect an emotional firewall.”

‘Jehanabad – Of Love & War’ is available to stream on Sony Liv.

Pic. Sourceharshita1210
Previous article
Abhilash Thapliyal recollects humbling experience that he got during 'SK Sir Ki Class' shoot
Next article
Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu, others at NBA all-star celebrity game 2023
This May Also Interest You
News

Joan Baez documentary plumbs dark corners of her life, spotlights abuse by father

News

Naseeruddin Shah plays Emperor Akbar in OTT series Taj Divided by Blood

News

Rima Das’ Assamese feature ‘Tora’s Husband’ trailer launched

Fashion & Lifestyle

Insta post first, family later: Why Paris Hilton kept baby's birth a secret

News

Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique in viral video challenge

News

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill nabbed, sent to police custody

News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Batra reunite 13 yrs after 'Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki' for 'Dhola'

News

Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu, others at NBA all-star celebrity game 2023

News

Abhilash Thapliyal recollects humbling experience that he got during 'SK Sir Ki Class' shoot

News

Bollywood gets its own ‘Prince’ in ‘Shehzada’

News

Ryan Reynolds calls his home a 'zoo' after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively

News

Boman Irani pens note for son Kayoze as he begins shoot for his directorial debut

News

After calling Swara Bhasker B-grade actress, Kangana Ranaut wishes her wedding

News

InCar Trailer: ‘InCar’ is a bone-chilling journey of a victim-survivor

News

Shiv Thakare Clocks 2 Million Followers On Instagram

News

As ‘Pathaan’ tickets sell for Rs 110, Shah Rukh Khan says ‘phir dekhni padegi’

News

Biggest Oscar-nominated films to showcase at 2023 edition of Oscars Film Fest

Technology

iOS devices may soon read back iMessages in sender's voice

Review

Web Series Review | The Night Manager: Rich cast for imperfect narrative

News

Zelenskyy, Kristen Stewart, 'germaphobic' Anne Hathaway lead a strong start to Berlin Film Fest

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US