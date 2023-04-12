scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 filming with surprising character returning

The network HBO has announced that production of 'House of the Dragon' season 2 has officially begun.

By Agency News Desk
'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 filming with surprising character returning

The network HBO has announced that production of ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 has officially begun.

“It’s time to return to King’s Landing. Season 2 of #HouseoftheDragon is now in production,” the official Twitter and Instagram account for Game of Thrones” spin-off confirmed.

The post featured a picture of the coveted Iron Throne.

Ryan Condal, co-creator, showrunner and executive producer of ‘House of the Dragon’, expressed his excitement for the medieval drama’s return.

“House of the Dragon has returned,” he said in a statement, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

Returning for the sophomore season are Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney and Rhys Ifans. Season 2 will not feature Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, who portrayed the younger versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent respectively in the first half of the first season.

Meanwhile, one character’s return to the second season may come as a big surprise for fans. The upcoming season will see Sonoya Mizuno reprising her role of mysterious Mysaria. At the end of season 1, it was suggested that Mysaria died after her house was set on fire. Now that she’s returning to the new season, it’s safe to say that it’s not the case.

While plot details for season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’ are still unknown, the new season reportedly will be shorter than the first one. It was said the hit HBO series would return with eight new episodes for its sophomore season, two episodes fewer than season 1.

According to ‘Deadline’, the shorter season was a story-driven decision that would allow HBO to create a long-term plan for the series instead of working season by season. It’s also said the network is planning to greenlight a season 3, with an eye already on an even further-off season 4.

Centering on House Targaryen, aHouse of the Dragon’ is set 172 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’.

The first season of ‘House of the Dragon’ ended when Princess Rhaenyra gave birth to a stillborn daughter. She was getting crowned queen when she learned that her middle son, Lucerys, had been killed by Aemond Targaryen and his dragon.

Previous article
Sikandar Kher joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan for ‘Citadel’ India
Next article
Suhana Khan flaunts her beauty in red pantsuit as she becomes the brand ambassador for beauty brand
This May Also Interest You
News

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Gautam Singh Vig raises eyebrows with mystery girl picture

Health & Lifestyle

Study shows how people's hands, household surfaces aid in Covid spread

Technology

Google slapped with $32 mn fine for unfair practices in app market

News

Ryan Reynolds buys a $1.8 million home in Welsh village

Health & Lifestyle

Playing sports against a robotic opponent can make your brain work harder

Technology

India records 1.4 times more sales of Galaxy S23 series than predecessor: Samsung

Health & Lifestyle

With Covid cases on rise, Madras HC advises lawyers to opt for virtual hearings

Sports

CWG Qualifier Play-Off: Canada, UAE register easy victories on final day

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron more deadly than seasonal influenza, reveals research

Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja claims 3/20 as Mumbai Indians struggle to 157/8 against CSK

News

'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' trailer hints at end of Indy's search

Technology

IIT-K partners with defence PSU to focus on innovation

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aditya Roy Kapur eats half kg ice cream in one sitting on his cheat day

Technology

GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

Health & Lifestyle

Antibody that blocks Omicron, other Covid variants identified

Sports

Top Indian players make the grade for World TT Championship in Durban

News

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' makes $368 mn global debut, sets record

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US