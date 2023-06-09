scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

How 'Never Have I Ever' amped up Richa Moorjani 'confidence' on set

Richa Moorjani, who is popularly known by her character name Kamala from 'Never Have I Ever', has heaped praise on the show's set for not only boosting her faith in herself

By Agency News Desk
How 'Never Have I Ever' amped up Richa Moorjani 'confidence' on set
How 'Never Have I Ever' amped up Richa Moorjani 'confidence' on set

Actress Richa Moorjani, who is popularly known by her character name Kamala from ‘Never Have I Ever’, has heaped praise on the show’s set for not only boosting her faith in herself, but also for always making her feel like she was truly welcome.

“First of all, I was not the only brown person, and I was playing an Indian character with an Indian name who was allowed to have a slight Indian accent, but the comedy’s not about her accent. It’s just part of who she is,” Moorjani told PEOPLE.

Moorjani wrapped up filming in August 2022, and she immediately travelled to Calgary in Alberta, Canada, to film the fifth season of ‘Fargo’ for six months, which she calls an “incredible experience.”

“There was nothing wrong with me being the only brown person. In fact, I think coming off of a set like Never Have I Ever just gave me more confidence walking onto another set where I didn’t have other brown people,” she shares.

“I just felt more comfortable than I might have felt in the past coming off of a set where I was a lead character and always made to feel like I belonged.”

Show creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher were conscious of giving their cast a voice on set, and Moorjani says the freedom of not having to check even a small part of her true self made the biggest difference.

“I didn’t feel like I had to, for lack of a better word, whitewash myself in any way. I felt like I got to just be my full authentic Indian self, and I was not the only one.”

“We just felt so comfortable being able to say, for example, little things – like I remember on the very first day of shooting for me, it was a family dinner scene with Poorna (Jagannathan) and Maitreyi (Ramakrishnan), and they had put out forks and knives and stuff for us to use, and we were like, ‘Oh, actually we would be eating with our hands if it’s Indian food,'” Moorjani reminisced.

The authenticity didn’t stop there.

“We don’t wear shoes in the house. So from that day onwards (after we mentioned it), no actors ever wore shoes in the set house, even if they were guest actors,” Moorjani said.

She added: “It became a thing written into the script.”

As for what the final season holds for Kamala, Moorjani said that she thinks audiences will be “happy” – something she and Kamala are always in pursuit of, reports People.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Me Too' case: Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan issued notice to provide evidence
Next article
realme's Madhav Sheth likely to head rival Honor India amid top exodus
This May Also Interest You
Sports

CLOSE-IN: India needed to play a few practice games before WTC Final (IANS column)

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023: India gear up for Japan challenge in semifinals

Sports

Ashes 2023: England have slightly different plans for Smith this time, says Ollie Pope

News

Wamiqa Gabbi: Feels good to fit into my old clothes

Technology

Boeing sued over claims of theft of IP related to NASA's Artemis mission

News

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen to get divorced; the latter says will remain mom and dad to his daughter

Technology

Meta testing Reels on Quest headset

Technology

realme's Madhav Sheth likely to head rival Honor India amid top exodus

News

'Me Too' case: Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan issued notice to provide evidence

Health & Lifestyle

How human immune system detects Covid

Technology

Instagram suffers major global outage, users react

News

Chart-Toppers Return: After Malang Sajna, Sachet-Parampara brace to make you their ‘Deewani’!

News

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo hopes Gabriel 'owns up to his mistake'

News

Kunal Kapoor says fitness goes beyond physicality, it's about emotional being, mental state

News

Why Gujarati director Nidhi Purohit took 9 years to make debut film 'I Wish'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her white high slit gown looks like a goddess and poses with Zendaya at an event

Sports

French Open: Swiatek ends Haddad Maia's dream run to make third final in Paris

News

Kajol archives all pictures, takes break from social media

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US