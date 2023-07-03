How Rasika Dugal was spooked while shooting ‘Adhura’

Prime Video recently dropped the spine-chilling trailer of its first Hindi horror series ‘Adhura’, and it has managed to send shivers down the spine. The series stars Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, Poojan Chabra and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles. Interestingly, with Adhura, the Mirzapur fame actress Rasika too ventures into the realm of horror and suspense.

Ahead of the premiere of the Amazon Original, Rasika revealed that she used to get spooked every time she would go back to her room post the shoot of Adhura.

“The eerie atmosphere on set was unlike anything I’ve experienced before which spooked me every time I got back to the room after shooting. The suspenseful storyline and the immersive production design had a profound effect on me,” shared Rasika.

The actor further added, “As an actor, I pride myself on immersing myself into my characters, but Adhura took it to another level. There were moments when the line between fiction and reality blurred, leaving me with a lingering sense of unease even when the cameras stopped rolling. It’s a testament to the exceptional storytelling and the dedication of the entire team. I can’t wait for audiences to feel the same spine-tingling thrill when they watch Adhura on Prime Video on July 7.”

Adhura marks Prime Video’s foray into Hindi Horror genre. Produced by Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla, the series features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.