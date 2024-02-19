HomeOTTNews

Huma Qureshi in full form as she settles scores with opponents in ‘Maharani 3’ trailer

The trailer of the upcoming season 3 of streaming drama series ‘Maharani’ was unveiled on Monday.

By Agency News Desk
Huma Qureshi in 'Maharani 3'
Huma Qureshi in 'Maharani 3' _pic courtesy news agency

 The trailer of the upcoming season 3 of streaming drama series ‘Maharani’ was unveiled on Monday.

Like its previous seasons, the trailer of season 3 promises a compelling political drama with tectonic shifts in the political landscapes of Bihar.

The trailer shows Huma Qureshi’s character of Rani Bharti serving her sentence in jail for the alleged murder of her politician husband. When her kids are attacked, Rani comes out on bail to avenge the murder of her husband and to settle the scores with those who framed her husband’s murder.

The trailer also shows how the old players hold their territories by their scruff while breaking news grounds in the politics of Bihar. It also shows how spurious liquor kills several people in Bihar and how it’s linked with the politics.

In the trailer, Huma’s character can be heard saying, “Bandook kamzor log chalate hai, samajhdaar log dimaag”.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, criticised the shooting of ‘Maharani’ inside the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “The true face of ‘the mother of democracy’, where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds and parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors and extras use it as a set for TV dramas. What a shame that the BJP driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat and governed, to this sorry state of affairs. They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for 6 years. What an absolute shame.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta countered Abdullah as he slammed him for falsely calling it a shame and said that it’s because of such an attitude, India is not seen as a shooting friendly location for international production.

‘Maharani 3’ will be available to stream from March 7 on Sony LIV.

Previous article
WPL 2024: Kanika & Kashvee ruled out of tournament; Sayali & Shraddha named replacements
Next article
La Liga: Five things fans may not know about Diego Simeone
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US