HomeOTTNewsInshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal to make debut on ‘Shark Tank India 3’

Inshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal to make debut on ‘Shark Tank India 3’

The upcoming episode of the entrepreneurial reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3, will mark the debut of Azhar Iqubal

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Inshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal to make debut on ‘Shark Tank India 3’
Azhar Iqubal | Shark Tank India 3 _ pic courteys news agency

The upcoming episode of the entrepreneurial reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3, will mark the debut of Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts. As a visionary, who significantly transformed the landscape of news consumption, Azhar’s passion aligns with the goals of ‘Shark Thank India 3’, aiming to bring localised solutions to problems that meet the global standards.

Expressing his perspective on this, Azhar said: “I want to tell the youth of India that where you come from and whether you have a degree does not matter. What matters is whether you have hunger, discipline, and focus.”

Inshorts is a news application that provides news in crisp 60 words summary for the users.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode, the audience have witnessed BOAT CMO Aman Gupta striking a Rs 60 lakh deal with the Delhi-based bakery ‘The Cinnamon Kitchen’ on ‘Shark Tank India 3’.

The other sharks in this season are — Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Deepinder Goyal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh.

’Shark Tank India 3’ streams on Sony LIV.

Previous article
‘Fighter’ villain Rishabh Sawhney quit sweets, ate 6-7 meals for his transformation
Next article
‘Bigg Boss 17’: After eviction, Vicky Jain parties with Isha Malviya., Ayesha Khan & Sana Raees Khan
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In