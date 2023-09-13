Ishwak Singh feels ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ is his story: Follow one's dreams, not succumb to societal pressure

Actor Ishwak Singh, who is all set for the release of inspiring comedy ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’, opened up about his character, calling it a fun film with dollops of humour. ‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ is a fun light-hearted take on the modern-day challenges faced by today’s youth, and their dilemma in standing up to these ‘rules’ laid by the society, to instead follow their own path and dreams.

Standing up to society’s ‘log kya kahenge’ attitude are a group of young friends in the movie led by Ishwak and Gaurav Pandey. The 2 minute 29 seconds trailer, which was unveiled on Wednesday, shows the character of Ishwak (Gaurav) as a corporate employee, who is bored of his job. It further shows the bond between three friends, and Ishwak’s love interest.

The trailer further shows Gaurav quitting his job, and deciding to start his own business with his friend, which he named as ‘Maa’s Magic’. It further delves into the failure, and loss that comes with starting one’s own business.

It is a fresh and satirical approach to convey to the youth of India – ‘Find the courage to follow your heart and define your own success’, and bringing this story to life is the ensemble cast of Ishwak, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi and Meghna Malik.

Talking about the movie, Ishwak said: “‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ is a story that I relate to a lot, I feel like it’s my story and I’m sure whoever watches it would feel the same. It’s a light-hearted fun film with dollops of humor and a very strong theme that remains at the heart of it all: to follow one’s dreams and not succumb to societal pressure.”

Before venturing into acting, Ishwak had studied to be an architect. Heading his own firm ‘Fabconcepts’ along with Fabinteriors, Ishwak has developed a name for himself and his venture in the interior designing sector.

“I think there comes a time in our lives where we feel that what we’re doing is not our true calling, but we ended up doing it because someone else decided what’s best for us. But then there’s a moment when you tell yourself that I need to get out of this rut and do what I believe in and more importantly what makes you happy,” said the ‘Adhura’ fame actor.

Ishwak further said: “It’s the most difficult thing to come out and say I want to quit my job and pursue my passion. With nobody by your side, you’re wondering where to go and what to do. That’s the long road that my character Gaurav takes, and in that journey which is nothing short of a wacky roller coaster ride, finds himself, his true calling and all that matters to him.”

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and directed by Abhishek Sinha, it is produced by Star Studios, RSVP, Roy Kapur Films, Earthsky Pictures Production.

It will stream from September 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.