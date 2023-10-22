scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Jagran Film Festival was abuzz with Aadil Jaipuri’s short film ‘Pind Daan’

By agency
Jagran Film Festival was abuzz with Aadil Jaipuri's short film 'Pind Daan'
Aadil Jaipuri | Divyansh Pandit | Pind Daan

Screened at the Jagran Film Festival, 2023, at Cinepolis, ‘Pind Daan’, the short film produced by Wild Buffaloes Entertainment, starring Aadil Jaipuri, son of legendary lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri and directed by Divyansh Pandit, received a stellar response from the audience. The short film also stars the veteran artist Yatin Karyekar as the antagonist.

When Aadil was asked about his experience of witnessing such a response to his performance, he said, “I was overwhelmed. From being someone who attended film festivals as a cinephile to this day, where I watched myself as the lead in a short film at a reputed film festival like Jagran, is in itself an inexplicable experience. My family and friends were present as well. I was literally in tears to see the response of not just my family but also the audience. In fact after the screening, there were a lot of people who came to click pictures with me. It was surreal to say the least.”

The short film, which will release on the YouTube channel of Wild Buffaloes Entertainment, is said to have a strong message wrapped in entertainment for the audience. When the Producer and Director of Pind Daan, Divyansh Pandit was asked about his response to the screening at the Jagran Film Festival, he said, “I didn’t expect the theatre to be houseful but I was happily surprised. The experience was very humbling. Watching our product of passion on the big screen and the claps in the end, was extremely thrilling. In fact, there were so many people who came to me after the screening to discuss the film with me and have an extended chat. I could see how this film had touched people, present at Jagran. My team and I are very proud of what we have created. In fact, we are in the process of executing our promotional plans and eventually the release of the short film and the response at this film festival has only sent our motivation soaring high.”

‘Pind Daan’ also has a song by Samarth Saxena and a theme composed by Apoorvv Paliwal. Music will be available only on Wild Buffaloes Music.

3
agency
agency
Posts published by the Agency author(s) could be curated / syndicated / partnered / sponsored content. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men's ODI WC: 'England keep getting their decisions wrong', says Nasser Hussain
Next article
Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins sprint race at United States Grand Prix
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US