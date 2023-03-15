Jasleen Royal lends her voice to 'Thunai Varuven' from 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama'

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal, who is known for chartbuster songs such as ‘Nachde Ne Saare’, ‘Din Shagna Da’, ‘Ranjha’ and several others, has released ‘Thunai Varuven’, a Tamil rendition of her own Hindi track ‘Sang Rahiyo’.

The tune has wholesome excerpts from the events leading up to actress Hansika Motwani’s wedding with Sohael Kathuriya.

Sohael is a Mumbai-based businessman who also works as a designated partner for Hansika Motwani’s event management firm. He is an entrepreneur, and also owns a textile firm that has been exporting clothing globally since 1985.

Jasleen worked closely with lyricist Vignesh Ramakrishna and singer Sanjith Hegde to create the Tamil rendition, ‘Thunai Varuven’ that captured Hansika and Sohael’s hearts at their fabulous wedding and is sure to capture those of the Indian audiences as well!

Speaking about singing this song, especially for the celebrity couple’s wedding, Jasleen said: “It’s my first time singing a Tamil song and I am absolutely stoked about this. I am known to be somewhat of a wedding specialist because of my songs like ‘Din Shagna Da’, ‘Ranjha’, ‘Nachde Ne Saare’ and ‘Sang Rahiyo’. So I am very very happy to give the lovely couple Hansika and Sohael a song for their special day.”

She also revealed that the song ended up becoming the title track for the show. The song was specially written as a lovely wedding present for Hansika, and at its best, portrays the couple’s journey of love and waiting as they enter a happy new chapter of life with the wedding.

The final episode of ‘Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama’ is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on March 17.