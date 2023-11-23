Jenna Ortega drops out of ‘Scream 7’ over scheduling conflicts with ‘Wednesday 2’

Actress Jenna Ortega has left the ‘Scream 7’ film due to scheduling conflicts. The actress dropped out of the horror franchise due to her ‘Wednesday’ season 2 shooting schedule with Netflix, which was said to be in the works months ago before the SAG-AFTRA strike began.

Production dates for the upcoming season of ‘Wednesday’ are yet to be confirmed, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Meanwhile, Jenna also needs to wrap filming on Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’, which has a few more days to shoot after it was interrupted by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the news of her exit from ‘Scream 7’ comes as her co-star and Mexican actress Melissa Barrera was fired from the movie franchise, with her axing following on from posts she made relating to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and Gaza conflict.

Variety has confirmed that Jenna’s exit from Scream was not connected to Melissa’s dismissal. According to a new report, Spyglass Media Group has “dropped” Melissa from the cast of ‘Scream VII’, with them said to be “pushing back on a narrative that has quickly coalesced around the decision that Barrera was fired for showing support for the Palestinian cause.”

Melissa, 33, was cast as Sam Carpenter in August 2020 for the fifth ‘Scream’ film, with the film hitting screens in January 2022. She is also famous for having starred in the likes of In ‘The Heights’ and ‘Carmen’. She was supposed to be at the helm of the leading role for the next ‘Scream’ movie.