scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Jigna Vora wishes to go on ‘Temptation Island’ with Kiccha Sudeep

Jigna Vora shared that if she gets a chance to be a part of ‘Temptation Island India’, she will love to go with Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep.

By Agency News Desk
Jigna Vora wishes to go on ‘Temptation Island’ with Kiccha Sudeep
Jigna Vora wishes to go on ‘Temptation Island’ with Kiccha Sudeep

The recently evicted contestant from the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house, Jigna Vora shared that if she gets a chance to be a part of ‘Temptation Island India’, she will love to go with Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep.

On what she is eager to watch after departing from the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, Jigna revealed her current addiction is ‘Temptation Island India’.

She said: “Personally, Kiccha Sudeep is someone I would love to be with on the show if I get the chance. In my opinion, shows like ‘Temptation Island’ might pull me away from my partner, as I have been single for a long time, and I won’t be able to take that relationship to the next level where I actually test it.”

“I don’t give in to temptations in real life; for me, you need to catch the perfect wavelength and vibe,” she shared.

While discussing her choice of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestants for the show, Jigna shared: “I would love to send Abhishek and KhanZadi to test their relationship on ‘Temptation Island’. They have a very on-and-off relationship, and it will be interesting to see what they do on the show.”

“In terms of physical temptation, I think Abhishek is the best, but when we delve into emotional temptation, it has to be Munawar. KhanZadi is good-looking and very stylish, it makes her quite tempting. I believe her softer side can only be revealed on Temptation Island,” she added.

‘Temptation Island India’ airs on JioCinema.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya fight over cleanliness; Netizens slammed Ankita for her behaviour
Next article
Jennifer Garner gets into holiday spirit early with red dress at her film’s premiere
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US