Joe Keery Tops Global Music Charts With “End of Beginning,”

Joe Keery has officially entered his chart-topping era. The actor and musician just hit number one on the global music charts with his song End of Beginning, pushing Taylor Swift off the top spot and sending the internet into collective disbelief.

Known to many as Steve Harrington from Stranger Things, Keery has quietly been building a serious music career for years. But this moment feels different. End of Beginning is not a loud pop anthem or a heavily marketed release. It is a slow, emotional track that grew steadily through word of mouth, playlists, and genuine listener connection. And then, almost overnight, it took over.

What makes the achievement even more striking is the competition. Taylor Swift dominating charts has become almost routine in modern pop culture. For any artist, especially one who straddles both acting and music, to dethrone her is no small feat. For Keery, it marks a defining shift in how he is being seen, not just as an actor who makes music on the side, but as a musician who can stand at the very top.

Fans online were quick to turn the moment into memes, joking that Joe Keery defeated Vecna, survived the Mind Flayer, and now conquered the global music charts all in the same universe. But beyond the jokes, there is a real sense of admiration for how organic this success feels. No controversy, no gimmicks, just a song that resonated deeply with listeners.

End of Beginning captures a quiet vulnerability that has clearly struck a chord across borders. Its rise proves that even in an era driven by algorithms and massive marketing budgets, authentic music can still break through.

Joe Keery’s chart-topping win feels like a turning point. One that confirms his place not just in pop culture, but in the global music conversation. Whether this is the start of a longer reign or a beautifully timed moment, one thing is clear. This is no longer just Steve Harrington’s side quest. It is the main storyline now.