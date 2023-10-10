Kajol highlights importance of compassion in new Instagram post

Actress Kajol, who received a lot of positive response for her work in the courtroom drama series ‘The Trial’, took to social media on Tuesday to post a simple but elegant message about the importance of compassion, and how one simple good deed can make a difference for the better. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ actress posted a picture of herself in full black and white aesthetic.

The actress gave off a wide and beautiful smile with her bare feet out and her big wardrobe in the background.

Captioning the picture, she wrote: “Laugh, live, love and make others laugh too.. Do your bit of kindness in a day because you never know which soul is watching you, just waiting for some evidence of the goodness of humanity and human beings.. You may just save someone’s sanity by showing them that kindness and compassion exist.”

Currently seen in ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, the actress essays the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife and mother who has to balance her life as she comes out of retirement after 10 years and restarts her law practice after her husband was arrested in order to raise her kids.

Before this, the ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ actress was seen as the lead in the anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’. Her story was titled ‘Tilchatta’. On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in the films ‘Sarzameen’ and ‘Do Patti’ which are set for a 2024 release and are currently under filming.