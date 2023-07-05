scorecardresearch
Kajol, Kriti Sanon join hands for Netflix mystery thriller ‘Do Patti’

Kajol and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the lead in streaming giant Netflix India's mystery thriller original film 'Do Patti'.

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the lead in streaming giant Netflix India’s mystery thriller original film ‘Do Patti’.

Kajol said: “The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe.”

Kajol said that ‘Do Patti’ has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery.

She added: “It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders.”

It also marks the producing debuts of Kriti and writer Kanika Dhillon, reports Variety.

Kriti says ‘Do Patti’ holds a very special place in her heart as it marks her debut as a producer with her production house Blue Butterfly Films.

She added: “I love every single aspect of film making and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey.”

Dhillon said that being a part of ‘Do Patti’ as a writer- producer has been an incredibly fulfilling experience for her and is happy to finally share this project with the world.

Dhillon said: “Stepping into the role of a producer has allowed me to explore a new facet of storytelling and bring my creative vision to life. Collaborating with the phenomenal Kajol and Kriti has been an absolute delight.”

Touted as a “thrilling suspense-filled ride,” the film is set in the hills of northern India. The director has not been revealed yet, reports ‘Variety’. Monika Shergill, VP of content for Netflix India, said: “Both actors are passionate about storytelling and always deliver unforgettable performances. In addition, it brings us great joy to support Kanika Dhillon and Kriti as they embark on their first creative journey as producers.”

