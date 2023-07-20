scorecardresearch
Kalki Koechlin on 'Made In Heaven': Looking forward to delve deeper into lives of these complex characters

An exciting recap video of 'Made in Heaven' season one, accompanied by Kalki Koechlin's captivating voiceover

By Agency News Desk

An exciting recap video of ‘Made in Heaven’ season one, accompanied by Kalki Koechlin’s captivating voiceover, intensifies the intrigue surrounding the suspenseful cliffhanger that concluded the previous season, leaving fans craving for answers. 

Expressing her excitement, Kalki shared: “As an actor, it’s incredibly gratifying to see how season one of ‘Made in Heaven’ resonated with audiences and became such a popular and critically acclaimed series.”

“The overwhelming response from fans has been heartwarming. Moving forward into season two, I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited. We have an incredible journey ahead, and just like the fans, I am eagerly looking forward to delving deeper into the lives of these complex characters and seeing what lies ahead of them,” she said.

The actress also assured the fans that season 2 will be grander and an enthralling experience.

As the first season of ‘Made in Heaven’ concluded with Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) finding out about the affair between her husband Adil (Jim Sarbh) and her best friend Faiza (Kalki Koechlin), their lives stood at a critical crossroad. Now fans are curious to see how their lives will unfold. Will Faiza and Adil pursue their love or will Faiza prioritise her loyalty to Tara, sacrificing her own desires?

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan.

Starring Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles, ‘Made In Heaven’ season 2 will be streaming soon on Prime Video.

