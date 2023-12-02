- Advertisement -
Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover reunite for OTT special

India’s top-rated comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are reuniting for a streaming comedy special.

India’s top-rated comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are reuniting for a streaming comedy special. The makers of the show dropped a video on Saturday in which the two can be seen with their arms around each other’s neck as they tell the viewers that they are joining forces for a web special.

The other members of the OG gang like Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur, also make an appearance in the video.

In the video, Kapil says, “Hi friends, this is Kapil Sharma and I am soon coming with a show.” Sunil Grover adds the same and Kapil says, “Let’s go together”.

Sunil Grover, who became a household name after playing his popular fictional characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, shocked everyone when he quit ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in 2018 after his major fallout with Kapil Sharma.

The two actor-comedians had a fallout in a flight when they were flying back to Mumbai after wrapping up a show in Australia.

Kapil Sharma is set to bring his entire gang of standup comedy and talk show on Netflix with fresh, new and exciting comedy extravaganza for his fans around the world.

