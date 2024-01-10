‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ director Arjun Varain Singh says he used light as a metaphor in the film

Director Arjun Varain Singh’s debut streaming movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ has been getting a lot of appreciation for its narrative and the way it has been mounted. The director broke down how he lit up the scene in the film and shared that light has been used as a metaphor in the film to portray the dynamics between the characters and the narrative spectrum.

Talking to IANS, Arjun said: “We wanted to use a lot of visual metaphors and you see that across the spectrum of the movie. One of the things that we did was to start the movie on a brighter note in terms of how the scenes are lit, highlighting the relationship dynamics and the mood of the characters. The film starts off as a very light hearted, buddy film.”

He further mentioned: “As the narrative progresses, it gets darker, both the lighting and the dynamics between the characters and when they start looking inwards. Also, on some level we wanted it to visually come across as a vintage film Instagram filter. The idea was to depict Mumbai in a stylised way out of different facets of that the city has to offer.”

When asked how he made his way around the surprises on sets as a debutant filmmaker, Arjun told IANS that he had a solid crew supporting him.

He said: “I was blessed with an incredible crew on this film. What worked for me is to have heads of the department with rich experience in cinema. Also, the open conversations with regards to creative choices and lots of brainstorming on how we could get the best out of every department. When you have an amazing crew backing you up, the job for a first time filmmaker becomes really easy.”

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is streaming on Netflix.