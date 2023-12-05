Karan Johar considered scrapping ‘Rapid Fire’ on ‘Koffee With Karan’

Director-producer Karan Johar, who currently hosts the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, has shared that he along with the team of the show tried to find a replacement to the iconic rapid fire round for the chat show.

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director recently spoke with the media at a special event for the show, where he spoke about how despite being an iconic segment on the show, the rapid fire has time and again come under the scanner for the sheer controversies it spells out.

Talking to the media, KJo said: “We are in a very sensitive climate currently mostly because of social media. Today, things can go out of proportion in a heartbeat. If someone says something, it draws reactions from the people on the Internet. People who come on my show, I have a responsibility towards them because I have invited them to my show. We tried finding a replacement for the Rapid Fire.”

Karan further mentioned that he needs to ensure that whatever the guests on the show say, it doesn’t get misconstrued.

The director continued, “We kept coming back to finding a replacement to Rapid Fire and the sad thing is people are much more worried now than they were in the first few seasons. Nobody wants a PR nightmare. Everyone is so careful that you have to make sure that you change the language of Rapid Fire so that you will get something.”

“There were times when people have answered with abandon, like most underrated and overrated, and answers were flowing. Today, I won’t answer those so how can I expect them? We all have built a sensitive climate. Social media has made us so much more sensitised. So, everyone is sensitive about what they are saying, what they are expected to say, fan clubs get angry, I don’t want any of that,” he added.

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.