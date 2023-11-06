‘The Railway Men’ – A thrilling tale of heroism, hope and humanity, trailer out now

Netflix in association with YRF Entertainment released the trailer for their upcoming series, The Railway Men, a story of extraordinary heroism demonstrated by the employees of the Indian Railways in Bhopal. These individuals rose against all odds to save their fellow citizens on the night of December 2nd, 1984, battling an invisible enemy in the air. Inspired by true stories, this gripping series is a celebration of the indomitable spirit of humanity.

With a stellar ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, The Railway Men premieres on November 18, only on Netflix.

The trailer highlights how courage can be found in the darkest of times and ordinary men can rise up to extraordinary challenges. It brings forth the heroic attempt of individuals who worked tirelessly and in a race-against-time ensured the safety of hundreds of people on the fateful night of the world’s worst industrial disaster. The Railway Men promises to be a must watch thrilling drama.

Shiv Rawail shared his thoughts on his first project as a director, “Directing this series has been a deeply emotional and rewarding journey. It’s a story of the human spirit that needed to be told, to remind people of the power of resilience in the face of adversity. I am truly humbled and honored to helm this series.”

“To be able to execute my passion project under the able guidance of YRF Entertainment; to be able to work with talent like R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Juhi Chawla, Raghubir Yadav, Divyendu, Babil and so many others in my very first outing as a director and for this series to reach the global audience through Netflix is truly a dream come true.”

Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films shared his perspective, “At YRF, our mission is to create engaging, inspiring and extraordinary stories from India for the world. The Railway Men is one such powerful story that stands testament to our pursuit of this trifecta. Partnering with Netflix will enable us to share these stories with diverse audiences worldwide.”

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said, “This year has been a fantastic year for Netflix’s dramas. Audiences have loved the variety of series across all genres that we have released and I am excited to end this year on a high note with the launch of the truly exceptional mini series ‘The Railway Men’.”

“It is the first show from our partnership with YRF and it shines with the powerful storytelling and creative finesse that YRF is widely known for. The series captures an inspiring story with bravery and compassion at its heart. I’m confident that this moving story will appeal to our audiences and stay with them just like it stayed with me.”

The Railway Men premieres worldwide on November 18 only on Netflix.