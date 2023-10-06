scorecardresearch
Malayalam original series ‘Masterpeace’ release announced

By Editorial Desk
Nithya Menen and Sharaf U Dheen in Sreejith N's Masterpeace

Get ready for a rollercoaster of laughs, confusion, and heartwarming family moments as Disney+ Hotstar recently dropped the trailer for its highly anticipated Malayalam original series, ‘Masterpeace’, directed by Sreejith N and produced by Mathew George under the banner of Central Advertising. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 25th October 2023.

This uproarious series, headlined by the talented duo of Nithya Menen and Sharaf U Dheen, promises to be a delightful treat for viewers of all ages.

In the heartwarming yet riotous trailer, lasting over a minute, fans get a sneak peek into the world of ‘Masterpeace’. This family-centric show is packed with comedy, confusion, chaos, and a generous dose of familial love. Alongside Nithya Menen and Sharaf U Dheen, the series features a stellar cast including Renji Panicker, Maala Parvathi, Ashokan, and Shanthi Krishna.

‘Masterpeace’ will be available for streaming in seven different languages (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Hindi and Bengali), ensuring that audiences across India can enjoy this laugh-out-loud series.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
