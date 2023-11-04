scorecardresearch
Maniesh Paul to uncover legends of India in ‘History Hunter’

Maniesh Paul is all set to host ‘History Hunter’, a docu-series which will unravel remarkable unknown historical facts from across India

By Agency News Desk
Actor Maniesh Paul is all set to host ‘History Hunter’, a docu-series which will unravel remarkable unknown historical facts from across India. The show will delve into unearthed mysteries of India’s greatest legends and tales. Maniesh will be supported by experts on his quest to find a logical explanation and reasoning behind the questions that present themselves.

From discovering how Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali created the world’s first viable militarised rockets that went on to be an inspiration for the British to revealing whether the famous Saraswati river is a myth or reality and how the city of Lakpath went from being a city of millionaires to an abandoned barren land, ‘History Hunter’ will captivate audiences while attempting to solve the mysterious unanswered questions.

Talking about the same, Maniesh said: “History Hunter has provided me with the opportunity to embark on an exhilarating journey across India, uncovering the hidden intricacies of age-old legends scattered throughout our diverse landscape.”

“I eagerly anticipate sharing this thrilling series with the audience and believe it will captivate them, keeping them on the edge of their seats,” he added.

The eight-episode series will spotlight historical landmarks such as Nalanda University, Golconda Fort, Mahabalipuram, Brihadeeswara Temple, the city of Lakhpat, and the Saraswati River.

The show will also explore theories regarding the disappearance of Nana Saheb Peshwa II.

‘History Hunter’ will premiere on November 20 on Discovery Channel, and discovery+.

4
