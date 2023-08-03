scorecardresearch
Manuj Sharma on working with Rajkummar Rao in ‘Guns…’: Added extra layer of excitement

Manuj Sharma is all set to enthrall audiences with his charisma with Rajkummar Rao in upcoming crime-thriller series 'Guns & Gulaabs'.

By Agency News Desk
Known for his works in ‘Phone Bhoot’, ‘Vikram Vedha’, ‘Lootcase’, among others, actor Manuj Sharma is all set to enthrall audiences with his charisma with Rajkummar Rao in upcoming crime-thriller series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’.

The show created and directed by Raj & DK, promises to be a delightful amalgamation of romance and crime thriller, capturing the essence of classic Bollywood action movies from the nostalgic nineties. Having honed his craft over the years, Manuj’s portrayal of his character in the series promises to be a standout highlight.

Talking about his experience of working on the show, Manuj said: “Being a part of ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ in Raj & DK’s directorial has been an incredible experience. Their creative vision and storytelling skills have provided a fantastic platform for me to showcase my talent.”

On his experience of working alongside Rajkummar, Manuj said: “It added an extra layer of excitement to the series. I’m truly thrilled for the audience to see what we have crafted together in this show, and I’m really waiting to see their response.”

‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts’, set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj. The series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charms of the decade. The genre-blending series intertwines romance, comedy, action, pulp, thrill, and twists, with young adult themes.

Created by the ingenious duo Raj & DK, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ bears their original comedy signature throughout.

The series boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late Satish Kaushik who is seen in a career-defining performance.

Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts.

It will premiere on August 18 on Netflix.

