Mark Scizak: MMA meets diverse martial arts in ‘Echo’ action sequences

Get ready for gripping action as Disney+ Hotstar brings Marvel Studios’ Original live-action series, ‘Echo’. The series traces Maya Lopez’s escape to her Choctaw Nation roots in Oklahoma after her dramatic introduction in Marvel Studios’ 2021 hit, Hawkeye. It also explores her family and legacy, creating a gritty, self-contained tale of power and revenge as she confronts the perilous world of Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire. Directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie, the series sees Alaqua Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their roles as Maya Lopez and Kingpin, respectively.

Alaqua Cox, who performed every single stunt in the series, earned high praise from stunt coordinator Mark Scizak.

“Alaqua was extremely dedicated in pre-production and came in every day to train and work with us on building the various fights,” he said.

“She’s so tough – I had to pump the brakes sometimes because she never held back. In designing the fights, we incorporated the fact that she can do bigger blocks with her prosthetic leg since she wouldn’t feel pain there. She also used it as leverage, holding her leg back to get as much power out of her kicks as possible. Her style of fighting is a very grounded mix of MMA and a bunch of martial arts,” he added further.

The series features a stellar cast including Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene. promises an action-packed narrative with deep roots in the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Executive producers Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin, Marion Dayre, and Sydney Freeland, helm the series along with co-executive producers Jennifer L Booth and Amy Rardin, ensuring a culturally rich and compelling storytelling.

For the first time ever, all episodes of Marvel Studios’ Echo are now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.