‘MasterChef India’ adds sonic dimension to culinary prowess

‘MasterChef India’ is set to add a new dimension by incorporating the element of sound into the dishes along with taste, innovation, and presentation.

By Agency News Desk
The upcoming episode of the cooking-based reality show ‘MasterChef India’ is set to add a new dimension by incorporating the element of sound into the dishes along with taste, innovation, and presentation. This makes for the first Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) challenge on the show.

ASMR is the tingling sensation that many people experience in response to specific visual or auditory triggers. Often described as a ‘brain massage’, ASMR has taken the internet by storm, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch and listen to various triggers, including food sounds. The trend has now found its way into the ‘MasterChef India’ kitchen.

In this challenge, contestants explore myriad food sounds, transforming the act of cooking and plating into a sonic art form. As they present their dishes to the judges, they must also explain the sound elements that have been incorporated.

Expressing excitement about this innovative challenge, Chef Vikas Khanna said: “The world is changing, and technology has become integral to our culinary experiences. Sound, especially in the form of ASMR, has added a new layer to how we perceive food. Understanding the texture is fundamental for any chef, and incorporating sound takes it to a whole new level. It will be fascinating to see how each contestant utilises this unique aspect.”

Chef Ranveer Brar, highlighting the essence of the challenge, said: “We often ignore the sounds of food when we eat. However, sound is an essential part of the culinary experience, evoking joy and excitement. This challenge is all about discovering joy through the diverse sounds of food. Contestants will have the opportunity to infuse life into their creations. Every snap, crunch, and slurp will add a layer of liveliness to this challenge.”

‘MasterChef India’ streams Monday to Friday on Sony LIV.

16
Entertainment Today

