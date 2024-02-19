HomeOTTNews

Mihir Desai on working with Karan Johar: He doesn’t shy away from telling things

By Agency News Desk

The director of the upcoming series ‘Showtime’, Mihir Desai has opened up about working with producer Karan Johar, saying that the best part about KJo is that he doesn’t shy away from telling things that could create some kind of a conversation.

‘Showtime’ stars Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah.

The series delves into the world of films, production houses and how they function. It revolves around the money, business, glamour, relationships, lifestyle, the inside scoop on all of Bollywood’s best-kept secrets.

Talking about the same, Mihir said: “The best part about Karan Johar is that he doesn’t shy away from telling things that could create some kind of a conversation. It’s very easy to hide yourself and not tell the stories that get people talking.”

“I am happy that Karan supported us through these little gags and to take digs at people subtly in the show,” he added.

The show is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, created by Sumit Roy, show runner and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar.

It will be releasing on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Previous article
Bumrah to be rested for fourth Test against England: Report
Next article
Crypto exchange FixedFloat confirms hack, loses $26 mn in Bitcoin, Ether
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US