Missionary Jack Harlow’s favourite position

Rapper Jack Harlow has opened up about his true preferences in the bedroom. The rapper, 25, appeared on the latest episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast hosted by Alex Cooper and revealed that he really doesn’t consider himself all that kinky.

After admitting to the host that he felt like a “five” on a scale from one to 10 ranking the most vanilla to the kinkiest, he said that missionary was “typically” his favourite sex position, reports ‘People’ magazine.

When Cooper asked what he thought of “missionary sex,” the ‘First Class’ artist instantly responded, “The best. As good as it gets.” While laughing, he added, “It’s that corner booth in sex form, ain’t it?”

The hip-hop star also had words for any naysayers who might think the position is too “vanilla.” Harlow said, “I know they think it is. That’s fine with me. That’s how we got going, though. That’s how the homoerectus was … That’s default. Let’s just face facts: It’s default.”

As per ‘People’, the hitmaker even went on to defend what it is about missionary specifically that he finds a turn on.

“We’ve been over-sexualized as a culture and motherf—ers don’t want to look each other in the eye anymore and put their nose on each other’s nose and put their tongue down each other’s throat while they’re getting stroked,” he shared.

“Like come on. There’s nothing better. There’s nothing better. And everybody has their own preferences and that’s fine. It’s not objective, but it feels pretty close to objective.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper also pointed to his nickname, Missionary Jack, which is his handle on TikTok and has appeared on his official merch. However, he clarified that the title originated from his grandmother, who started calling him that at just 2 years old.