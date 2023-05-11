scorecardresearch
Modern Love Chennai trailer out now

By Editorial Desk
Modern Love Chennai trailer out now
Modern Love Chennai poster _ pic courtesy twitter

Featuring a collection of compelling and unique stories of love, Prime Video, today unveiled the heart-warming trailer of Amazon Original series ‘Modern Love Chennai’ – the third Indian adaptation of the ‘Modern Love’ franchise, the internationally acclaimed Original anthology helmed by John Carney.

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love Chennai brings an eclectic bouquet of six stories that will converse with your heart along with giving a glimpse into the soul of Chennai with its unique terrains and diverse inhabitants.

Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist with Thiagarajan Kumararaja as the creator, the episodes are directed by Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

The Amazon Original Series features Sanjula Sarathi, Srikrishna Dayal, Chu Khoy Sheng, Ashok Selvan, T J Bhanu, Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, Vasundhara, Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Pawan Alex, Aniiruth Kanakarajan, Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, Vijayalakshmi, Wamiqa and PB.

Modern Love Chennai presents its soul-stirring original soundtrack, put together by an ensemble of musical talent-composed by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, G V Prakash Kumar, and Sean Roldan, and songs written by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yugabharathi, and Bakkiyam Sankar.

Sharing about ‘Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal’, the episode he has directed, legendary Director Bharathiraja said a simple line, “Where, on whom and for what do we fall in love?” He further added, “I am excited for Modern Love Chennai to premiere this May, on Prime Video. I look forward to reactions from audiences.”

Director Rajumurugan who has directed episode ‘Lalagunda Bommaigal’ shared in a gist, “Love is one, each one is one. One in everything. Everything in one.” He further shared, “I am looking forward to the audience watching our individual interpretations of love, in this heart-warming series.”

Director Krishnakumar Ramakumar of ‘Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji’ said, “Being a man, to a certain extent I understand our perspective on love and romantic relationships. Here I was given a challenge to showcase love and romance from a woman’s point of view, which required me to present a new and opposite perspective on the same subject. I had to research the shift in perspective which helped me not just with my film-making but also to understand the women in my real-life better.”

Director Akshay Sundher of ‘Margazhi’ said, “It’s a great feeling to be a part of the Modern Love Chennai family alongside veteran filmmakers. Working with Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja was a dream come true and it was a life changing experience. Love is something that cannot be contained in a boundary of just a few words, but if I had to explain it from the context of ‘Margazhi’, love is acceptance – acceptance of what is, what has been, what can or will be and what may never be.”

The Modern Love Chennai anthology includes the following episodes:

“Lalagunda Bommaigal”
Directed by Rajumurugan, story adapted and written by Rajumurugan, music composed by Sean Roldan, and cinematography by Nirav Shah. The episode features Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, and Vasundhara.

“Imaigal”
Directed by Balaji Sakthivel, story adapted and written by Balaji Tharaneetharan , music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Jeeva Sankar. The episode features Ashok Selvan and T J Bhanu.

“Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji”
Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, story adapted and written by Reshma Ghatala, music composed by G V Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Nirav Shah. The episode features Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Pawan Alex, and Aniiruth Kanakarajan.

“Margazhi”
Directed by Akshay Sundher, Story adapted and written by Balaji Tharaneetharan, music composed by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, and cinematography by Vikas Vasudevan. The episode features Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, and Srikrishna Dayal.

“Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal”
Directed by Bharathiraja, story adapted and written by Pratheep Kumar S, music composed by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, and and cinematography by Jeeva Sankar. The episode features Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, and Vijayalakshmi.

“Ninaivo Oru Paravai”
Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, story adapted and written by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, music composed by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, and cinematography by Nirav Shah and Jeeva Sankar. The episode features Wamiqa and PB.

Pic. Sourcetylerdurdenand1
