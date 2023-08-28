scorecardresearch
Mohit Raina took inspiration from Liam Neeson-starrer ‘Taken’ for 'The Freelancer'

Mohit Raina took inspiration from Liam Neeson-starrer 'Taken' for 'The Freelancer'
Mohit Raina | The Freelancer

Actor Mohit Raina, who essays the titular role of Avinash Kamath in the upcoming streaming series ‘The Freelancer’, has shared that he took inspiration from the Liam Neeson-starrer film ‘Taken’ for his part in the show. The English French action thriller ‘Taken’ follows a similar storyline as ‘The Freelancer’.

In the series, Mohit portrays the role of an Indian mercenary who’s on a rescue mission to save a girl from war-torn Syria. He will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the series.

Speaking about the show, Mohit Raina shared, “Playing Avinash Kamath was very interesting for me as an actor. In India, the audiences haven’t seen anything of this sort before. For my character, I took a lot of inspiration from Liam Neeson‘s ‘Taken’ as I’m a huge fan of the movie and the way it has been shot and made.”

He added, “It helped me get a better understanding of performing some really tough action and intense sequences. I’m excited for everyone to watch the series as this is something I have never done before.”

‘The Freelancer’ is based on Shirish Thorat’s book ‘A Ticket to Syria’. It is created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Bhav Dhulia.

The show will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on September 1.

3
