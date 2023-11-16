scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Mrunal Thakur: ‘Border’ was the first film I saw in theater with my father

By Agency News Desk

Actress Mrunal Thakur fondly recalled her first cinematic experience with J P Dutta’s iconic film ‘Border’, which left an indelible mark on her. Since then, she has been captivated by the lives of army personnel and their stories of valour.

“Border was a film that left an everlasting impression on me, and it ignited my interest in the lives of our brave soldiers. Working on Pippa allowed me to revisit that same world and feel a deep connection to the sacrifices made by our armed forces.

“It was the first film I saw in the theatres with my father and was always deeply inspired to be part of a film that displays the valour and strength of the armed forces,” shared Mrunal, reflecting on her emotional journey during the filming process of ‘Pippa’.

In Pippa, Mrunal steps into the shoes of an intelligence officer appointed by RAW, a role that showcases her acting prowess. She also portrays the on-screen sister to the talented actors Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli, bringing forth a compelling dynamic to the narrative.

The film, based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’, revolves around the heroic exploits of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, where he, alongside his siblings, played a pivotal role in the liberation of Bangladesh.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amitabh Bachchan has cleaned kitchen utensils and bathroom sink… several times!
Next article
Debutante Alizeh calls herself lucky to be able to learn dancing from late Saroj Khan
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US