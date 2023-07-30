scorecardresearch
Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani stun as beautiful brides in 'Made in Heaven' Season 2

Season 2 of ‘Made In Heaven’ is returning with a bevy of beautiful brides, including Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte and Shibani Dandekar who look stunning in glittering bridal attire.

Mrunal Thakur in Made in Heaven _ pic courtesy instagram

In good news for fans, Season 2 of ‘Made In Heaven’ is returning with a bevy of beautiful brides, including Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte and Shibani Dandekar who look stunning in glittering bridal attire. The show is set against the backdrop of Indian weddings and the trials and triumphs that these weddings bring with them.

Prime Video teased exclusive pictures of the brides, who also include Sarah Jane-Dias, Naina Sareen, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Zayn Marie Khan, and Sheena Khalid in glamorous bridal attires from the show.

Prime Video said on Instagram ‘We’re all set to welcome the brides and attend the Made In Heaven weddings, again. #MadeInHeavenOnPrime S2, Aug 10!”

While Mrunal is looking dazzling in a red lehenga, and adorned with a pretty gold necklace with henna design on her hands, Radhika is a smiling Maharashtrian bride, with garland and gold jewellery.

Shibani looks feisty as she arrives on horseback with her long hair tied in a ponytail, Sarah Jane dazzles in a white gown with a veil covering her face. Zayn Marie, Elnaaz Nourouz and Kallirroi Tziafeta all look equally eye-catching as brides.

The poster of the second season was released a few days ago. In addition to the cast of the first season including Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarb, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shashank Arora, the second season includes Mona Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

The Amazon Original Series ‘Made In Heaven’ has been touted to capture the special occasion of a bride’s life, for whom her wedding day is one of the most special and cherished days of her life when she wants to look her absolute best.

The highly-anticipated show will pick up the threads of the first Season, tying up the loose ends which had fans all riled up, and see a more bewildering drama.

This time, the series is aiming to go deeper into the lives of the brides and explore more of the dynamics of the complexities of their relationships, while delving into their own social realities where modernism collides with custom and tradition, and just how the brides navigate this web.

Made in Heaven season 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan.

The series also stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz. The seven-episode series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 10, 2023.

Pic. Sourcemadeinheaventv
