scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Naseeruddin Shah to play emperor Akbar in 'Taj – Divided by Blood'

A new series is set to drop on the streaming space ZEE5, and it has veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah essaying the role of King Akbar.

By News Bureau
Naseeruddin Shah to play emperor Akbar in 'Taj - Divided by Blood'
Taj - Divided by Blood

A new series is set to drop on the streaming space, and it has veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah essaying the role of king Akbar. The period drama is touted to be a revelatory telling of the inner workings and the succession drama that played out in the hallowed chambers of the Mughal empire.

Titled ‘Taj – Divided by Blood’, the streaming series also stars an ensemble cast of Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa, Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim and Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Christi.

Produced by Contiloe Digital along with William Borthwick as the showrunner, Simon Fantauzzo as the writer and Ronald Scalpello as the director, the series was announced in Mumbai in the the presence of veteran actor Dharmendra.

The series also stars Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Padma Damodharan, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad and Zachary Coffin in supporting roles, and encapsulates the reign of King Akbar who is on a quest to find a worthy successor for his grand legacy.

The series follows the rise and fall of the generations that follow, showcasing the beauty and brutality of this great dynasty, their passion for arts, poetry and architecture, but at the same time their remarkably cold-blooded decisions with regards to their own family in the hunt for power.

‘Taj – Divided by Blood’ will be soon available to stream on ZEE5.

Previous article
'Class' actor Chandan Anand to star in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik, Deepika
Next article
Farah Khan throws BB after the party; Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, and others join
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'Cycle for Health' rally in Delhi

Technology

Immigrants from Asian countries make incredible contributions to US: Musk

News

Joshua Bassett issues statement after getting baptised by anti-gay mega church

News

Rashmika wins hearts with her love for pooch Aura on V-Day

News

Chandan Roy Sanyal to direct ‘The Playback Singer’ and feature too

Others

Satish Sanpal honoured with Golden Excellence award in Entertainment in Dubai

News

Farah Khan throws BB after the party; Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, and others join

News

'Class' actor Chandan Anand to star in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik, Deepika

Technology

Cloud communications firm Twilio cuts 17% of its workforce

Technology

No 'male disadvantage' when it comes to Covid-heart disease link: Study

Technology

Samsung launches new range of gaming monitors, starting at Rs 75,000

News

Switzerland celebrates Yash Chopra for presenting its beauty to Indians

News

Tom Cruise enjoys 'fun' Oscar luncheon, Academy addresses Will Smith's slap

Technology

InsuranceDekho raises $150 mn, largest-ever Series A funding in India

News

Why Steven Spielberg snubbed directing ‘Harry Potter’

Technology

Lentra forays into Southeast Asia, aims $100 mn in ARR by 2024

Technology

Now track periods right from wrist with Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Technology

Tech, biotech companies plan fresh layoffs in Silicon Valley

Technology

Aero India: ITI showcases its technology manufacturing prowess

News

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey to go on a live comedy tour this spring

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US