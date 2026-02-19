Navinkumar Palanivel’s ‘Thadayam’ Brings Real-Life 1999 Crime Story to ZEE5

Streaming platform ZEE5 is gearing up to premiere its next Tamil original series, Thadayam (Clue), a gripping crime thriller rooted in real-life incidents that took place along the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh border in 1999. Written and directed by Navinkumar Palanivel, the series features acclaimed actor-director Samuthirakani in the lead role of Sub-Inspector Adhiyaman, with Sshivada portraying Inspector Lakshmi.

Set against the backdrop of rural South India, Thadayam revolves around a series of brutal midnight murders that leave a cluster of villages in shock. Each crime scene mirrors the other, with no apparent leads — except for one chilling detail: the killer steals only sacred symbols of marriage. As panic spreads and rumours morph into folklore, a newly transferred officer begins to suspect a ritualistic motive behind the killings. The investigation unfolds through tense, atmospheric nights, where every breakthrough only deepens the mystery and challenges deeply held beliefs.

Speaking about the series, director Navinkumar Palanivel said, “Thadayam is not just a crime thriller; it’s an exploration of fear, belief, and obsession within a close-knit rural society. What fascinated me most about this true story was how the crimes preyed on something deeply emotional and sacred. I wanted to tell this story with honesty, restraint, and an unsettling realism that stays with the viewer long after the screen fades to black.”

Samuthirakani, who plays SI Athiyamaan, shared his perspective on the role, “What drew me to Thadayam was its authenticity. This is not a loud cop story but it’s about patience, observation, and understanding the human mind. Athiyamaan is a grounded officer walking into a landscape filled with fear and unanswered questions, and that complexity made the role deeply compelling.”

Actor Sshivada added, “Inspector Lakshmi is strong, intuitive, and resilient in the face of relentless horror. Thadayam gives space to its characters to breathe, to question, and to feel the weight of what they’re up against. It’s rare to find a crime series that balances emotional realism with such an eerie atmosphere.”

With its blend of true-crime inspiration, psychological depth, and rural noir atmosphere, Thadayam promises to deliver a haunting viewing experience for audiences seeking a grounded yet intense investigative drama.