Hardik Pandya’s Romantic Birthday Post for Mahieka Sharma Is Pure Couple Goals

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya is once again making headlines — this time for his heartwarming romance with model and actress Mahieka Sharma. The all-rounder has been increasingly open about their relationship, often sharing glimpses of their time together on social media. From dreamy holidays to public appearances, the couple has slowly stepped into the spotlight, winning fans with their chemistry.

Most recently, Hardik made Mahieka’s birthday extra special with a romantic surprise that had the internet buzzing. Taking to Instagram, he shared an intimate picture of the two standing together in an infinity swimming pool, wrapped in a loving embrace. The serene setting and their affectionate pose perfectly captured their bond. Alongside the photo, Hardik wrote a heartfelt message, wishing her with the words, “Happy Birthday, my princess.”

Mahieka later reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding a diamond and evil eye emoji. She also shared a glimpse from her birthday celebration, where she looked stunning in a black dress while posing beside a heart-shaped cake.

Mahieka has carved her own path in the fashion and entertainment world. She has appeared in several music videos, independent films, and brand campaigns for names like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. Her runway experience includes walking for top designers such as Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, and Anita Dongre.

Her achievements were recognised in 2024 when she received the Model of the Year (New Age) honour at the Indian Fashion Awards.

Academically, the 24-year-old holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University and later studied community psychology at the University of Maryland.

Rumours of Hardik and Mahieka’s relationship first surfaced in 2025 before they officially confirmed it on Instagram in October that year. Following a recent T20I victory, Hardik credited his partner for being a positive influence in his life.

Hardik was previously married to Natasa Stanković, with whom he shares a son, Agastya. The two parted ways in 2024. He was also earlier linked to British singer Jasmin Walia.

As their love story unfolds publicly, Hardik and Mahieka continue to capture attention — and hearts — with every shared moment.