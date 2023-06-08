scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Ncuti Gatwa says it's 'hard' to pursue acting career without parents' financial support

The 30-year-old actor Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over the title role in BBC series 'Doctor Who' when it returns for its next series

By Agency News Desk
Ncuti Gatwa says it's 'hard' to pursue acting career without parents' financial support
Ncuti Gatwa _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Ncuti Gatwa’s parents couldn’t afford to fund his acting career. The 30-year-old star is set to take over the title role in BBC series ‘Doctor Who’ when it returns for its next series and will also appear in the upcoming film ‘Barbie’ alongside Margot Robbie and is now spearheading The BMW Filmmaking Challenge along with Terri White and Asif Kapadia as they search for a winning film from five shorts to premiere as part of the Closing Night of the BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express on October 15.

He said: “My advice to anyone trying to get into film is to keep knocking on doors. If the door closes in your face, jump through the window!”

The actor admitted that with no financial backing it is tough, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Artistic pursuits if you don’t have financial backing are very difficult, I didn’t have parents that were able to financially support me. I had a dream that I had to make sure I pursued, so that’s hard.”

Terri White said: “There is an undeniable sense of excitement surrounding short films as a medium in our country. The short film not only encourages greater representation — as a more accessible medium that doesn’t need deep pockets — it’s also traditionally been a place where filmmakers can play, experiment and innovate with new technologies and visual approaches.

“I have confidence that this competition will showcase exceptional entries and potentially unearth a future star in the world of film. Film shifts culture and culture shifts film. It’s a symbiotic relationship that has always been at the heart of our cinematic experiences. With platforms like YouTube and Vimeo and tech now in everyone’s pockets, making and distributing the moving image has never been easier. But what about watching?

“As our lives have become lived more on the move, we’ve found the cinematic experience lagging – who wants to watch something brilliant on a tiny device? The ultra-wide BMWi7 theatre screen is a bridge between the tellies in our homes and the big screens at the pictures. A massive step on for on-the-go screen culture.”

Pic. Sourcencutigatwa
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shatrughan remembers Sulochana: Fortunate to have played her reel son in many films
Next article
Lakshmi Manchu on Vaishno Devi: 'Spirituality beyond mortal understanding'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: Ex-German international Khedira to join Flick's staff ahead of Euro 2024

Sports

Adam Milne set to return to New Zealand contract list after five years

News

Dhoni shares teaser on Facebook of 'LGM', his debut movie as producer

News

Jasleen Royal on Indian music labels: They say how artiste friendly they are but in reality are exploitative

News

Rahul Dev on '1920 Horrors of the Heart': This part revolves around a father-daughter story

News

Lakshmi Manchu on Vaishno Devi: 'Spirituality beyond mortal understanding'

News

Shatrughan remembers Sulochana: Fortunate to have played her reel son in many films

News

Arnold Schwarzenegger fought James Cameron over saying 'I'll be back' in 'The Terminator'

News

Munawar promises a 'stand-up' video soon as a 'surprise for my fans'

News

Percy Hynes White calls out 'campaign of misinformation' after sexual assault allegations

Technology

Cisco Webex introduces meeting summaries feature

Sports

Deal not 100 percent, Lionel Messi says he will join MLS side Inter Miami

Sports

Flame for Berlin 2023 Special Olympics World Games lit in Athens

Sports

WTC Final: Mhambrey defends decision to leave out spinner Ashwin for an extra seamer

Technology

Amazon may launch ad-supported tier of Prime Video

Technology

Video game retailer GameStop fires CEO without cause

Sports

WTC Final: Mhambrey confident India can come back despite conceding 327/3 on Day 1

Technology

Google improves Bard's logic & reasoning skills

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US