Neeraj Ghaywan never felt like outsider as he took the reins of 'Made In Heaven 2'

Director Neeraj Ghaywan has shared that he never felt like an outsider walking into the world of 'Made In Heaven'

By Agency News Desk
Director Neeraj Ghaywan, who is currently awaiting the release of the second season of the hit streaming show ‘Made In Heaven’, has shared that he never felt like an outsider walking into the world of ‘Made In Heaven’. 

This is the second time when Neeraj has taken the directorial charge for the second season of a show, the first was the hit streaming show ‘Sacred Games’ where Neeraj took over the reins from his mentor Anurag Kashyap during the second season.

Talking about the same, Neeraj, who worked as a chief assistant director to Anurag Kashyap in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and directed the critically acclaimed ‘Masaan’, told IANS: “Getting into ‘Made In Heaven’ for the second season was quite fun and challenging as this world was quite new to me in terms of the aesthetics and storytelling. ‘Sacred Games’ there was at least something that I could get into but for me ‘Made in Heaven’ was a new space.”

He further mentioned: “All the writers of the show and my fellow directors on the second season of ‘Made In Heaven’ made me so comfortable that I didn’t feel like an outsider coming into direct and taking over the reins for directorial duties in the second season. We had one meeting and the vibe was pretty much set and I thought from the word go that I belong to this world of ‘Made In Heaven’.”

‘Made In Heaven’ is an Emmy-nominated show which stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh.

The second season of the highly-anticipated series is set to drop on Prime Video on August 10.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

