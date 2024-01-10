Neetu Kapoor on Jaya Bachchan’s relationship with paps: She enjoys it

Senior actress Neetu Kapoor has opened up on Jaya Bachchan’s relationship with the paparazzi, who is often seen lashing out at them, and shared that she feels the latter does it on purpose.

On several occasions, Jaya is seen bashing and shouting at the camerapersons, who try to click pictures of her. Unlike the olden times of the 80’s and 90’s, where paparazzi was a rare phenomenon, today every actor is photographed often in and around the city or at events and parties.

While Neetu has a great connection with the paps, she has opened up on Jaya’s relationship with them. Neetu appeared with Zeenat Aman in the chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Talking about it, Neetu said: “I feel Jaya ji does it on purpose, woh ek baar ho gaya na, now she does it. She is not like that at all.”

Replying to the ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ actress, KJo said: “Not at all, she is so warm and lovely. They get so scared of her, she enters and just says bas hogaya. I think they also enjoy it now.”

Neetu added: “She enjoys it, they enjoy it. I feel it’s some mili bhagat.”

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.